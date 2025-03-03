Bravias Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,550 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,766,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,219,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,209,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 376,899 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer purchased 30,600 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,249,912 shares of company stock valued at $388,709,806. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SOFI stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

