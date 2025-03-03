Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 54.8% in February

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Bouygues stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.41. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $8.27.

About Bouygues

Further Reading

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

