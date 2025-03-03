Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 308.8% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $104.02 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.42.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $487,368.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,329.50. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

