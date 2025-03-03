BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $6.38.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.