BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,150. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

