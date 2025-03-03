BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Stock Price

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

ECVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday.

ECVT opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $795.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Ecovyst by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,251,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 553,590 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecovyst by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after buying an additional 868,397 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

