BMO Capital Markets Cuts Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$30.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Shares of LB traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 100,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,802. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.45 and a 52 week high of C$31.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

