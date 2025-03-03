Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd Sells 143,261 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,261 shares during the quarter. KE comprises approximately 14.6% of Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blue Creek Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in KE were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,478,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,979,000 after buying an additional 4,340,517 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KE by 1,761.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,327,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,867,000 after buying an additional 2,202,198 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,956,000. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in KE by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 10,090,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,817,000 after buying an additional 1,422,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,867,000 after buying an additional 1,157,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

BEKE opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

