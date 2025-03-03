Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1,474.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 14,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $161.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

