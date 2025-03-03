Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,474.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $161.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.82 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

