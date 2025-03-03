BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 76.3% in February

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the January 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVT. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 740,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 220,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135,318 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 258,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,996 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 474,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MVT stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.00. 22,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,289. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.97.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

