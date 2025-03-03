Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the January 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BLKLF opened at $4.69 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

