Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BIS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.08

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited (ASX:BISGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Bisalloy Steel Group Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of quenched and tempered, high-tensile, and abrasion resistant steel plates in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, and internationally. It offers wear, structural, and armor grade specialty steels. The company also provides protection steel products.

