BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. Oppenheimer upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $747.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.05 million. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total value of $91,902.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,119.90. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.