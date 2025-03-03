Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.29), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.5 %

BHVN opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at $85,132,551.54. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

