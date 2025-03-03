Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Trading Up 20.8% – Still a Buy?

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42). 108,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 61,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.32 ($0.34).

Bigblu Broadband Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £19.46 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.62.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

