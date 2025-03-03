Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.30. 21,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 356,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCAX shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

