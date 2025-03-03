B&I Capital AG Has $2.72 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises 0.9% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.51 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

