Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 721.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 270,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 251,823 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $0.28 on Monday. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.15.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 1,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 226.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

