Best Metaverse Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and PowerUp Acquisition are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are actively developing technologies or services related to the metaverse—a virtual universe that blends digital and physical realities. These investments typically include firms involved in augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, gaming, and digital content, positioning them to benefit from the anticipated growth of immersive digital experiences and virtual economies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.81. 387,840,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,489,156. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $8.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.28. 5,767,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.83.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.29. 2,033,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $145.42 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.61.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

NYSE:SKM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ:PWUP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.13. PowerUp Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

