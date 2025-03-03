Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Beowulf Mining Price Performance
Shares of LON BEM opened at GBX 20.04 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.12. Beowulf Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.75 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of £7.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.63.
Beowulf Mining Company Profile
