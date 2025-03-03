Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Releases Earnings Results

Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (5.13) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of LON BEM opened at GBX 20.04 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.12. Beowulf Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.75 ($0.68). The company has a market cap of £7.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

