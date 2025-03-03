Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 3,367 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $61.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

