Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 2,407 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,974,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,482,045,000 after purchasing an additional 437,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,277,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 333,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,928,339,000 after buying an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after buying an additional 7,598,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,916,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,087,406,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $116.09.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

