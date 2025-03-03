Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,673 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 725,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $4,190,511.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $77,079.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 913,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

