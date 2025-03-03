Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after buying an additional 2,860,181 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.72.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

