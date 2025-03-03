Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,364.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $162.19.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
