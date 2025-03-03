Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,400 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 193,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,364.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.91. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $162.19.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

