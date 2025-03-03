Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Scotiabank

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEAM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 60,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

