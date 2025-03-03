Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 1,536,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

