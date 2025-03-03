Barrington Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock Price

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $174.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Shares of ICFI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.64. 389,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.56. ICF International has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ICF International by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in ICF International by 5,171.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 73,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,502 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ICF International by 2,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,495 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 76,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

