Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $487.00 to $427.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $335.80 on Monday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.85 and a 200 day moving average of $306.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a PE ratio of 60.40.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 127.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

