Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 113,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Aptiv worth $88,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.