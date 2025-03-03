Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $82,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 99,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 951,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,472,000 after buying an additional 324,159 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,784,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $106.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.