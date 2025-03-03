Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 28,574 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $95,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $92.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.23. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.