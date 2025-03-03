Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $92,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

