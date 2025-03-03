Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $85.87 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 851,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $85,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $108.19 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

