Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $79.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $79,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,083,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $94.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

