Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.69% of JFrog worth $80,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,417,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 114.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,401,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,374,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 593,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 55.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,437,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 514,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

Shares of FROG opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 11,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $513,386.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,733.94. This represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $579,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,410,344.04. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,774 shares of company stock worth $13,799,337 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

