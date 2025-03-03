Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 192,078 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 192,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of Alcoa worth $96,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Alcoa by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 27,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $33.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -207.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.