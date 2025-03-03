Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 123.5% in February

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $18.23 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.77.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bancroft Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Meme Stock Mania 2.0: Retail Investors Fuel the Comeback
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.