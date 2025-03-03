Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 123.5% in February

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $18.23 on Monday. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

