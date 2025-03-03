Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 518.70 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 517 ($6.52), with a volume of 218846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.43).

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 421.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 389.22. The firm has a market cap of £94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.