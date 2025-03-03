Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 183,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 907,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

