Bailard Inc. Sells 13,041 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,041 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Weave Communications worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Weave Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weave Communications news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 74,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $1,307,482.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,385.97. The trade was a 29.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Taylor sold 4,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $67,037.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,761.48. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,056,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WEAV opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.91. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

