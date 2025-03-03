Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 122.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $134.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.