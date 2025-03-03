Bailard Inc. Raises Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 78,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 413,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,031,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.91 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.26 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

