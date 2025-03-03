Bailard Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 581,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $111.97 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.47.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.31.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

