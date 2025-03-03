Bailard Inc. Buys 304 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE BBY opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.72.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

