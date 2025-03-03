AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 992,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 633,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $199,999,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.50. The stock had a trading volume of 798,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

