Avnet, Inc. (AVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Avnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avnet to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Avnet has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVT. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

