Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.90. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $29.91, with a volume of 151,087 shares trading hands.

RNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $364,191.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,885.72. This represents a 11.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 31,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,040,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,959.28. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,138 shares of company stock worth $4,229,012. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

