Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $980.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $419.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,241.12. This trade represents a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,017 shares of company stock valued at $246,653,898. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

