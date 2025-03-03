Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 437,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 65,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. This represents a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $173.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $153.52 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

